Minnesota DNR releases updated Invasive Carp Action Plan

A day before the agency’s annual Roundtable event, the Minnesota DNR on Thursday released its updated state Invasive Carp Action Plan. The agency says the plan contains elements aimed to minimize and eliminate the spread of carp in state waters, specifically on the Mississippi, Minnesota, and St. Croix rivers. The DNR held a press conference during the afternoon on Jan. 18 to explain the updates to the action plan.