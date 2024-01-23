New York gun show promoter, Sandy Ackerman, retires (sort-of)

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When the Syracuse Gun Show takes place in April, there will be a new person calling the shots. But for those familiar with the New York State Arms Collectors Association Inc., it won’t be an unfamiliar face. After more that 40 years with the NYSACA, and nearly two decades of promoting large-scale gun shows in Albany and Syracuse, Sandy Ackerman is retiring as show promoter and board member of the organization. She, and the group’s board members, have also decided to fold the organization. The show, or shows, however will go on.