Missouri deer hunters set new state record for total harvest in 2023-24

Missouri’s 2023-2024 deer-hunting season ended Jan. 15 with a preliminary record-setting total deer harvest of 326,026. This year’s new harvest record surpasses the one set in 2006 of 325,457. Of the deer harvested, 147,705 were antlered bucks, 29,060 were button bucks, and 149,261 were does.