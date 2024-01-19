In the spring of 2022, Lake George charter boat Capt. Jeff “JJ” Johnson parked his boat and embarked on a summer work project counting sockeye and coho salmon in Southeastern Alaska. Capt. JJ talks about the two summers he’s actually spent there as he weighs the decision to go back for a third, or resume guiding on one of the most popular fisheries in the entire Northeast. Capt. JJ and Dan also talk about ice fishing and JJ offers a few tips for icing lake trout.
Episode 38 — From Lake George to Alaska (and back) with Capt. JJ
