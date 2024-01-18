How common is it for hunters to shoot antlered does?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On Dec. 1, 2020, Tyler Zeiders had no idea what a fantastic day he would have as daylight broke. Clutching his 6.5 Creedmoor rifle, Zeiders, of Duncansville, Blair County, Pa., was filled with the anticipation that came along with the opening day of “buck season” as he stared down through the woods. As luck would have it, at 8:38 a.m. Zeiders made a clean 135-yard shot on the most unique deer he ever would harvest; an antlered doe.