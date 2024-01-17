Minnesota Mixed Bag: Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby canceled

Maple Lake, Minn. — For the second consecutive year, the Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby has been canceled due to weather and safety concerns.

The popular wintertime event was embarking on its 49th year. Inconsistent ice and an upcoming warm spell were reasons the organizing committee decided to cancel the festivities. The committee will continue raffle sales for an Ice Castle fish house and hold the drawing March 16.

The 2025 derby is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2025.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Questions surround ice-fishing tournaments in Minnesota due to poor conditions

Minnesota DNR seeking public input on early teal hunt, waterfowl season splits through upcoming survey

Minnesota DNR talks next steps in the process after closure of Upper Sioux Agency State Park next month

UPPER MISS REFUGE TO HOST KIDS ICE FISHING EVENT

Winona, Minn. — The annual Kids Ice Fishing Event, co-hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Friends of the Refuge Headwaters, will be held at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. This year’s event, which will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the refuge, will be headquartered at the McNally Boat Landing in Winona.

Kids ages 6 through 13 are invited to the free event. The youth will be paired with experienced ice anglers who will assist them. Bait, tackle, and fishing rods and reels will be available for those who do not have their own.

For more information, contact Wendy Woyczik at wendy_woyczik@fws.gov or call (507) 494-6229 or visit www.friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org or www.fws.gov/refuge/upper-mississippi-river



DNR SEEKS PRIVATE WOODLAND OWNERS TO EXPAND FOREST INVENTORY DATA

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR is inviting private woodland owners with two or more acres of forested property to participate in a new effort to help improve and advance forest inventory across Minnesota.

The DNR’s Resource Assessment Program is developing a more precise forest inventory – information on the type, number, and size of trees in forests that can provide insight to the health of forests and how they’re changing. This is developed by pairing lidar (light detection and ranging) data collected aerially with on-the-ground information gathered by professional foresters via a process known as Plot Based Inventory. Thousands of PBI plots are needed to verify the lidar data and develop statewide forest inventory models.

Private woodland owners who participate in the PBI effort will work with a professional forester and receive forest inventory data of their woodlands at no cost. Following data collection, landowners will receive an initial report with information about the inventory data collected. A more comprehensive follow-up report will be sent after the project is completed at the end of 2025.



Interested landowners may visit the DNR website to learn more and sign up to participate in the PBI effort.

CARNELIAN-MARINE-ST. CROIX IS WATERSHED DISTRICT OF THE YEAR

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR has presented its annual Watershed District of the Year award to the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed District.

Dan Lais, DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division Central Region manager, presented the award at the annual Minnesota Watersheds conference Nov. 30.

The Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed District, north of Stillwater and east of Hugo in east-central Minnesota, includes approximately 81 square miles of land, 31 lakes, three designated trout streams, hundreds of acres of wetlands, and more than 17 miles of St. Croix River shoreline.

Among other things, the watershed district formed a Shoreland Compliance Advisory Team with partners including the DNR, Washington County, and municipalities to improve coordination and communication when addressing shoreland violations.

CASS COUNTY SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT EARNS DNR AWARD

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR recently presented its annual Ecological and Water Resources recognition award to the Cass County Soil and Water Conservation District. Katie Smith, EWR director, presented the award at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts convention Dec. 12.

The Cass County SWCD, which includes a significant portion of four major watersheds, has been effective in a wide range of water conservation initiatives. Among them, the SWCD chaired and/or co-chaired the development of “One Watershed One Plan” for the Leech Lake River, Pine River, and Mississippi River Headwaters, and is a primary partner in the current development of the Crow Wing Watershed 1W1P.

DNR WEBINAR TO FOCUS ON FISH ART CONTEST

St. Paul — An upcoming DNR webinar will feature a discussion about the Wildlife Forever-sponsored Fish Art Contest, an annual event open to youth in kindergarten through grade 12.

During the Jan. 12 webinar, Wildlife Forever staff will discuss how the competition seeks to educate youth about fish.

For more information and to register, visit mndnr.gov/discover.