Questions surround ice-fishing tournaments in Minnesota due to poor conditions

Imagine it’s early January and you’re getting ready to go fishing. Typically, you’re packing ice-fishing rods, a portable shelter, an ice auger, and a fish finder. In 2024, anglers in the central and southern parts of Minnesota still could be using boats and open-water gear. It’s been a unique season thus far for Minnesota ice fishing, and many ice-fishing tournaments organizers who are embracing the uniqueness. Others are pivoting based on weather forecasts for the next couple of weeks.