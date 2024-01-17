Minnesota DNR seeking public input on early teal hunt, waterfowl season splits through upcoming survey

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR is preparing to roll out a general waterfowl-hunter survey. It’s an effort to collect information on a range of topics, most notably hunter opinions on an early September teal season and the state’s three-tier hunting-zone system. The agency, which conducts such surveys roughly every three years, is slated to mail 4,000 survey postcards this week to randomly selected waterfowl hunters who purchased state duck stamps last year.