Outdoor Insights: Minnesota waters of the Mississippi River producing big pike

Got out for a morning of fishing on Pool 5A of the Mississippi River in Minnesota last Saturday with my dad and three of my kids.

Angling started slow, then for a solid 20 minutes, the northern pike were on a tear. Casting old-school spoons, my boys had multiple strikes and brought three into the boat, all thick specimens over 30 inches. They released two, but the third took the lure deep into the gut, so he came home for a Saturday night fish fry. Delicious.

Curious about our good luck, I called DNR Fisheries in Lake City for more information about the status of northern pike along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.