Maryland to curb striped bass fishing in the spring to ease pressure on spawning fish

Spurred by slumping striped bass reproduction in Maryland waters, the state Department of Natural Resources is moving to curtail fishing for the popular migratory species during its spawning run next spring. On Nov. 29, Maryland DNR proposed emergency regulations that would eliminate the state’s two-week “trophy” fishing season in early May. That’s when anglers have in past years been allowed to keep one fish a day measuring 35 inches or more.