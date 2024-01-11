Prospective college intern? The Minnesota DNR has positions available

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR, one of Minnesota’s largest state agencies, is looking to fill a wide array of paid summer internships for college students considering careers in natural resources. The 2024 internships – roughly 200 in total – include a variety of statewide opportunities throughout the agency, including in fisheries and wildlife, park operations and forestry, as well as communications and watercraft inspection and many others. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31.