Let’s kick off 2024 with reports about the poor and strange ice conditions across Minnesota. Host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein along with Editor Tim Spielman discuss rapidly changing hard-water conditions plus the discombobulated ice tournament outlook and Spielman’s final, and eventful, pheasant hunt of 2023. Then Tim Lesmeister drops in to talk about the status of duck seasons, winter trout opportunities, and Remington Arms’ decision to leave New York State. The pair then break down the top 10 biggest outdoors stories of 2023, then they discuss a fun feature in this week’s print edition: a top 10 list of classic hunting and fishing (and plenty of survival) films that the Outdoor News staff created.
Episode 469 – Craziest ice conditions ever, plus a couple of Top 10 lists – top stories of 2023, and top hunting and fishing flicks
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Wisconsin’s Waukesha, Washington county buck kills down 6% from ’22, but up from five-year average
Hunters in Wisconsin’s Waukesha and Washington counties fared better then those in many other counties when it came to shooting
New commercial baitfish harvest rules approved in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved new rules that will apply to commercial harvesters of baitfish in 2024.
The
Can bobcats help ‘clean up’ CWD in deer herds?
In a year that saw confirmed CWD cases in Illinois’ deer spike and disease prevalence hit an all-time high, any