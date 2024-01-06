Search
Episode 469 – Craziest ice conditions ever, plus a couple of Top 10 lists – top stories of 2023, and top hunting and fishing flicks

Let’s kick off 2024 with reports about the poor and strange ice conditions across Minnesota. Host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein along with Editor Tim Spielman discuss rapidly changing hard-water conditions plus the discombobulated ice tournament outlook and Spielman’s final, and eventful, pheasant hunt of 2023. Then Tim Lesmeister drops in to talk about the status of duck seasons, winter trout opportunities, and Remington Arms’ decision to leave New York State. The pair then break down the top 10 biggest outdoors stories of 2023, then they discuss a fun feature in this week’s print edition: a top 10 list of classic hunting and fishing (and plenty of survival) films that the Outdoor News staff created.

