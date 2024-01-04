Goodbye to ‘Bud’ and a record nontypical buck: Looking back on the top outdoor stories from Minnesota in 2023

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In 2023, Minnesotans from all walks of life remembered the legendary Bud Grant, who died in March. Citizens will reap the benefits of his contributions to the state’s outdoors scene for decades to come. Other milestones during the past 12 months included a new state record nontypical whitetail set of antlers, which tops a record that had stood for more than 50 years, plus multiple cougar stories, in increasingly odd places. And, oh yeah, those invasive Asian carp keep moving up the Mississippi River in ever-greater numbers.