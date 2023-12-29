Top 10 hunting and fishing movies to watch during these long winter nights

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Selecting 10 top hunting and fishing films should be fun, right? Yet for the staff of Outdoor News, it was tougher than it sounds, because there are surprisingly few good ones. Campy titles exist that portray Hollywood’s view of long-underwear-clad, modern Elmer Fudds stumbling about, but they’re more cringy than funny. If a solid spoof of hunting truly existed – say Caddyshack meets deer camp – we’d enjoy it and include it here. Until then, the 10 flicks we’ve selected here contain some form of hunting and fishing, but generally, they’re solid survival movies with good acting.