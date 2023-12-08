Remington closing its firearms manufacturing plant in Ilion, N.Y.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

RemArms, or what continues to be known by many as Remington, announced Nov. 30 that the company would close its firearms manufacturing plant in Ilion, in Herkimer County, in early 2024. According to a video statement from CEO Ken D’Arcy posted to the RemArms Facebook page, the company will be moving its Ilion manufacturing operation to LaGrange, Ga. The modern Georgia facility is where RemArms’ headquarters were established following the former Remington company’s 2020 bankruptcy.