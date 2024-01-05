Search
Friday, January 5th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, January 5th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Wayne LaPierre resigns as chief of National Rifle Association

Since 1991, Wayne LaPierre had served as executive vice president and chief executive of the NRA, the largest gun rights advocacy and firearms safety training/marksmanship group in the country. (File photo)

New York — The National Rifle Association announced today that Wayne LaPierre is stepping down from his position as chief executive of the organization, effective Jan. 31. Long-time NRA executive and Head of General Operations Andrew Arulanandam will become the interim CEO of the group.

“With pride in all that we have accomplished, I am announcing my resignation from the NRA,” LaPierre said. “I’ve been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever.”

During an NRA Board of Directors meeting on Friday, Jan. 5 in Irving, Texas, NRA President Charles Cotton reported that he accepted LaPierre’s resignation. 

According to the NRA, LaPierre, 74, cited health reasons as a reason for his decision. The NRA is defending itself in a lawsuit by the New York Attorney General, and LaPierre is an individual defendant in that action. Trial proceedings in that case begin Monday.

MORE FIREARMS COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Remington closing its firearms manufacturing plant in Ilion, N.Y.

Ingredients of accuracy: Common complaints among rifle hunters and how to tighten those groups

Hunting with flintlocks: Why loading the maximum charge might not be the best course of action

Since 1991, LaPierre had served as executive vice president and chief executive of the NRA, the largest gun rights advocacy and firearms safety training/marksmanship group in the country.

In March 2022, the NRA scored a legal victory when a New York court dismissed the NYAG’s claims to dissolve the organization. Since then, according to a statement on the NRA’s website, it has been committed to good governance. 

“With respect to the NYAG’s allegations, the NRA Board of Directors reports it has undertaken significant efforts to perform a self-evaluation, recommended termination of disgraced ‘insiders’ and vendors who allegedly abused the Association, and accepted reimbursement, with interest, for alleged excess benefit transactions from LaPierre, as reported in public tax filings,” the group said on its web page.

Cotton, on behalf of the group’s board, thanked Wayne LaPierre for his service.

“Wayne has done as much to protect Second Amendment freedom as anyone. Wayne is a towering figure in the fight for constitutional freedom, but one of his other talents is equally important: he built an organization that is bigger than him. Under the direction of Andrew Arulanandam, the NRA will continue to thrive – with a renewed energy in our business operations and grassroots advocacy. Our future is bright and secure,” Cotton said.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?