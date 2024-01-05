Wayne LaPierre resigns as chief of National Rifle Association

New York — The National Rifle Association announced today that Wayne LaPierre is stepping down from his position as chief executive of the organization, effective Jan. 31. Long-time NRA executive and Head of General Operations Andrew Arulanandam will become the interim CEO of the group.

“With pride in all that we have accomplished, I am announcing my resignation from the NRA,” LaPierre said. “I’ve been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever.”

During an NRA Board of Directors meeting on Friday, Jan. 5 in Irving, Texas, NRA President Charles Cotton reported that he accepted LaPierre’s resignation.

According to the NRA, LaPierre, 74, cited health reasons as a reason for his decision. The NRA is defending itself in a lawsuit by the New York Attorney General, and LaPierre is an individual defendant in that action. Trial proceedings in that case begin Monday.

Since 1991, LaPierre had served as executive vice president and chief executive of the NRA, the largest gun rights advocacy and firearms safety training/marksmanship group in the country.

In March 2022, the NRA scored a legal victory when a New York court dismissed the NYAG’s claims to dissolve the organization. Since then, according to a statement on the NRA’s website, it has been committed to good governance.

“With respect to the NYAG’s allegations, the NRA Board of Directors reports it has undertaken significant efforts to perform a self-evaluation, recommended termination of disgraced ‘insiders’ and vendors who allegedly abused the Association, and accepted reimbursement, with interest, for alleged excess benefit transactions from LaPierre, as reported in public tax filings,” the group said on its web page.

Cotton, on behalf of the group’s board, thanked Wayne LaPierre for his service.

“Wayne has done as much to protect Second Amendment freedom as anyone. Wayne is a towering figure in the fight for constitutional freedom, but one of his other talents is equally important: he built an organization that is bigger than him. Under the direction of Andrew Arulanandam, the NRA will continue to thrive – with a renewed energy in our business operations and grassroots advocacy. Our future is bright and secure,” Cotton said.