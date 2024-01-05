Ingredients of accuracy: Common complaints among rifle hunters and how to tighten those groups

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Straight-walled cartridge rifles dominate the regular gun season with hunters happy to put down their shotguns. They scooped up the initial offerings coming to market. It seemed reasonable at the time to think any rifle would be better than a shotgun..