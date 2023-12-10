Hunting with flintlocks: Why loading the maximum charge might not be the best course of action

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

While not able to handle the same amount of gunpowder that inline muzzleloaders can safely fire, many flintlock shooters caught the “more powder is better” craze in the mid-1980s, when inline units hit the market. Flintlock shooters shared a desire to dump as much blackpowder down the muzzle as possible. Modern flintlock rifles are stronger than the Pennsylvania Long Rifle carried by the legendary Daniel Boone. The fact is, improvements continue.