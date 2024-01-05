Episode 37 — Tim Andrus of Rush Outdoors

With the sport show season approaching, host Dan Ladd welcomes Megan Plete Postal of the New York Outdoor News outside sales team, and Tim Andrus of Rush Outdoors. Both will be at the upcoming New York Sportsman’s Expo in Syracuse, Jan. 26-28. Andrus is the host of Rush Outdoors and a member of the Realtree Pro Staff. He talks about his career in the outdoor film industry, and Tim and Megan discuss the upcoming show in Syracuse.