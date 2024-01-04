Sport show season just ahead: Here are shows to target across New York and surrounding states

Syracuse, N.Y. — No sooner does the holiday season end then the sports show season begins. Across New York, as well as in other Northeastern states, sports shows that feature hunting, fishing and trapping products and services are back in full force, just as they were pre-COVID.

For attendees, the show season is sometimes considered the social season as shows provide the opportunity for like-minded sportsmen to gather. But they also showcase the latest outdoor products or provide a chance to connect with outfitters for that hunting or fishing trip-of-a-lifetime. Furthermore, the programs offered at many shows such as seminars and the chance to rub shoulders with outdoor celebrities add yet another layer of excitement.

New York Outdoor News will have a presence at several of these shows.

At those marked below with an asterisk (*) visitors will find outside sales team members Megan Plete Postal, Gary Sadjik or Jerrod Villa manning the NYODN booth, where subscribers can get a free hat when they purchase a subscription. NYODN Editor Dan Ladd will also be hitting a few shows this season, as will retired Editor Steve Piatt.

Now is the time to mark your calendars and make your sporting needs list as the beginning of the show season is just ahead. Here are some highlights.

Yankee Sportsman’s Classic

Held in Essex Junction, Vermont (near Burlington) from Jan. 19-21, the Yankee Sportsman’s Classic is typically one of the first big shows of the season.

It’s certainly a family-oriented show with something always on tap for the younger set. And while the seminars cover a wide range of topics, Northeastern deer hunting is always at the forefront and speakers this year include Laney Benoit and Rodney Elmer.

www.yankeeclassic.net

The Great New York Sportsman’s Expo*

Billed as Central New York’s Premier Sportsman’s Expo, this one takes place at the NYS Fairgrounds, in Syracuse Jan. 27-28.

Wight Ox Enterprises makes it happen, including a trout pond for the kids, the dock dog competition and plenty of seminars. The Paul Smith’s College Woodsmen’s Team will also be displaying their lumberjack skills.

www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com

Great American Outdoor Show

It’s not uncommon for New Yorkers to travel down to Harrisburg, Pa., for the annual Great American Outdoor Show. It’s a nine-day event being held Feb. 3-11 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. The consensus is that it takes more than one day to see everything here.

www.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org

Greater Niagara Fishing Expo*

Western New York comes alive President’s Day weekend, Feb. 15-18 for the annual Greater Niagara Fishing Expo held at the Niagara Falls Convention Center.

NYODN contributing writer Bill Hilts Jr., who has a long history with the show, said there’s a huge focus on education at this show.

Of course, the Great Lakes are showcased here, including plenty from DEC, who will be holding a 4-hour open house on Feb. 17. There’s plenty for the kids too!

https://niagarafishingexpo.com

New York Farm Show*

There’s a lot of show options the weekend of Feb. 22-24 and one of them is the New York Farm Show, also being held at the NYS Fairgrounds, in Syracuse. Retired NYODN Editor Steve Piatt will be manning this publication’s booth, one of more than 400 exhibitors.

www.newyorkfarmshow.com/en/home.html

The Adirondack Outdoorsman Show*

This show is at a smaller venue (the Johnstown Moose Lodge) but always has big offerings. It’s the Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Feb 24-25. The vendor list is always solid in terms of outdoor offerings and NYODN Editor Dan Ladd is among the “featured” guests this year.

www.ADKShow.com

Springfield Sportsmen’s Show

Also is late February, in neighboring Massachusetts is the Springfield Sportsmen’s Show being held Feb. 23-25 at the Eastern States Exposition in Springfield.

www.osegsportsmens.com

WNY Sport and Travel Expo*

Come March, it’s back to Western New York and the Hamburg Fairgrounds for the WNY Sport and Travel Expo being held March 8-10. The Great Lakes will again be showcased here along with plenty of hunting. There’s a lot for the kids too, including archery, fly-tying and the trout pond.

https://eriepromotions.com/wny-sport-show/

The Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show*

A show that’s changing locations this year (moving from Turning Stone) is the Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show, which is moving to nearby Whitesboro March 23 – 24. As the name implies, this show quite often features boats and RVs with a long list of outdoor vendors.

https://kesslerpromotions.com/

Syracuse Gun Show

April 14-15 are the dates for the annual spring gun show also at the NYS Fairgrounds, in Syracuse. The show, one of the largest of its type in New York, will now be hosted by the New York State Sportsmen’s Association and Director Marc Loveland. A fall show is also planned for Sept. 20-21 and Loveland was confident the Albany show will return in 2025.

email: marc@nyssassociation.com

Summer Fun

While the aforementioned shows are mostly winter and early-spring events, the indoor fun for outdoors sport shows doesn’t stop there in 2024.

After two successful years of hosting a unique deer-hunting themed show in Massachusetts, Huntstock is expanding to New York. This deer hunting festival features an archery tournament, vendors, speakers and live music in an outdoor venue and will be held July 19-21 in Vernon Center, Oneida County. They’ll also hold their third annual Huntstock in Westminster, Mass, Aug. 9-11. Info: https://huntstockevents.com/.

After having their inaugural event in May 2023, the Upstate NY Outdoorsmen Expo is planning to return to Mohawk June 8-9. In Booneville, the popular Woodsman’s Field Days are scheduled for Aug. 16-18. And the NYS Trappers Association’s annual convention is Aug. 29-31 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. New York Outdoor News plans to attend each of these events.

Gun shows and more

Gun shows and arms fairs continue to be held across New York in many communities throughout the year by organizations like the Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates, Midstate Arms Collectors, and Empire State Gun Shows. Specific dates for these events are often listed in the Almanac/Calendar.

NYODN Editor Dan Ladd will have a booth at two smaller shows in the Adirondacks early this year. The first is the Sportsman’s Swap Meet held by the Wells Fish & Game Club in Wells (Hamilton County), on Jan. 13. And Easter weekend, on March 30, he’ll be at the Sportsman’s Flea Market at the Dunhams Bay Fish & Game Club, in Queesnbury (Warren County).

Editor’s note: Just before going to press, New York Outdoor News was informed that the CNY Sportsman Show, typically held in Onieda in early February, has been postponed.