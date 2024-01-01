Brandon Evans, 19, earns three-position smallbore badge from Civilian Marksmanship Program

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Brandon Evans, 19, of Poquoson, Va., is the recipient of the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) Three-Position Smallbore Distinguished Badge No. 1. His mark in the history books comes after years of persistent dedication and arrived, to him, by surprise. “When Brad Donoho told me I had earned the badge, I was excited, but I didn’t even realize in the moment that it was No. 1,” he said. Distinguished Badges are the highest individual awards authorized by the U. S. Government for excellence in marksmanship competition.