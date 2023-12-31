Kent Weil: Trapping the elusive mink requires scouting and strategy

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The fact that I caught my first mink at the age of 12 in a set I specifically made for mink made me very proud. It still does, because there is a lot of work and strategy involved for a kid to pull that off. Some scouting (sometimes a lot of scouting), recognizing the mink sign, choosing an appropriate trap, and most of all, the boundless enthusiasm of a novice trapper all came together for me to catch what was then – and mostly still is – my ultimate prize.