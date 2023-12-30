In-lieu-of-tax payments doubled for Pennsylvania public lands

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Recently passed legislation increases the amount of payment in lieu of taxes to municipalities, schools and counties with state-owned land, but it doesn’t mean the Pennsylvania Game Commission and other state agencies will pay more. House Bill 1300 passed on Dec. 13, and the fiscal code legislation includes an increase in the per acre rate – often referred to as PILT – that is paid to local governments.