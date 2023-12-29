Lake Erie walleye hatch again is a good one in Western, Central basins

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

After waiting an extra agonizing three months again for the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources to share its sampling data with their Ohio counterparts, the Ohio Division of Wildlife issued a press release on Dec. 14 that announced the 2023 Lake Erie walleye and yellow perch young-of-year trawling results. The summer trawls offer the first look at predicting future fishing prospects for these most popular two species.