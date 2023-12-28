Bass, crappies highlight Beaver Dam’s solid fishery in Illinois’ Macoupin County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The exciting thing about fishing the tranquil Beaver Dam Lake in wintertime is the possibility of hooking one of the rainbow trout that were stocked for the fall season. But don’t call them “leftovers.” Those eating-sized trout not caught by anglers in October, November, or December are considered surprise prizes for those who enjoy January and February angling on the small Macoupin County lake.