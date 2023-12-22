At 102, Minnesota’s Kenneth Larson reflects on a century of life, hunting and fishing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A week in the life of Kenneth Larson can be pretty busy. You’ll find him playing cards with friends two days a week. He’ll also be playing games with other friends two days a week. He ends the week doing karaoke at a local bar on Friday nights. On the weekends, he’ll either be out in the woods hunting, on Otter Tail Lake fishing, or during the winter, dropping a line through a fish house floor.