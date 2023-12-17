Michigan bear harvest slips slightly during 2023 season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Hunters registered a total of 1,905 black bears in Michigan during 2023 seasons, according to preliminary figures from the DNR. That total is down 68 animals from last year, but almost identical to the 1,907 bruins checked during 2021. State licensed hunters accounted for 1,844 of the total harvest this year and 61 were tagged by tribal members.