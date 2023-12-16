Search
Saturday, December 16th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Saturday, December 16th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Episode 466 – Late-season rooster pheasant and deer tactics, white-tailed deer research at the U of M, plus Pheasants Forever’s big government affairs staff

Editor Tim Spielman helps host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein kick off the show with late-season pheasant reports, plus the pair recap the Mississippi River Asian carp story and Backcountry Hunter and Anglers’ announcement that the group has hired a new CEO, Patrick Berry. Then Ellen Candler, a post-doc researcher at the University of Minnesota, shares the results of some recent white-tailed deer research that could help hunters with their treestand placement. Tony Peterson drops in to recap the deer season, talk deer numbers, and offer some tips and tactics for late season bowhunting. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap things up with chatter on Pheasant Forever and Quail Forever’s robust government affairs staffing, plus nighttime predator hunting and early ice fishing tactics.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?