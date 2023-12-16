Editor Tim Spielman helps host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein kick off the show with late-season pheasant reports, plus the pair recap the Mississippi River Asian carp story and Backcountry Hunter and Anglers’ announcement that the group has hired a new CEO, Patrick Berry. Then Ellen Candler, a post-doc researcher at the University of Minnesota, shares the results of some recent white-tailed deer research that could help hunters with their treestand placement. Tony Peterson drops in to recap the deer season, talk deer numbers, and offer some tips and tactics for late season bowhunting. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap things up with chatter on Pheasant Forever and Quail Forever’s robust government affairs staffing, plus nighttime predator hunting and early ice fishing tactics.
Episode 466 – Late-season rooster pheasant and deer tactics, white-tailed deer research at the U of M, plus Pheasants Forever’s big government affairs staff
