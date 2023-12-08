Well-hidden whitetails: Here are three types of cover that hold late-season deer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The bulk of the bow deer season is in the rearview mirror. General rifle and shotgun seasons are over, as well. This leaves a bit of muzzleloader season and the final weeks of the archery season to fill your tag. Without a well-managed property and a curated deer buffet to work with, this is no easy task. It is doable, however. While much of the typical late-season focus is on food sources, a better bet for getting close to a daylight mover is often to focus on certain types of bedding cover.