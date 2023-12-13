Tagged fish lead to historic week for Asian carp captures on Pool 6 of the Mississippi

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Kayla Zankle, Minnesota DNR invasive carp specialist, and her fisheries team spent many long, frustrating days this past summer trying to catch and tag Asian carp. Some days consisted of removing logs and other debris from their gill nets in the Mississippi River. That spring and summer work paid off Thursday, Nov. 30, when the Minnesota DNR partnered with the Wisconsin DNR to catch 323 carp in Pool 6 of the river. It was the largest single capture of Asian carp in Minnesota to date.