Outdoor Insights: Pheasants Forever grows its lobbying horsepower in attempt to reverse trend of dwindling upland-bird habitat

St. Paul-based Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever continues to grow its lobbying horsepower in Washington D.C. With its recent hiring of Ariel Wiegard as the its vice president of government affairs, the nonprofit now has four people focused on national conservation policy. As much as we admire grassroots, on-the-ground conservation work, sometimes successful lobbying in smoke-filled rooms delivers key public policy and, more importantly, dollars.