Saturday, December 16th, 2023
Opportunity to mentor young hunter ends with a giant mountain buck in New York’s Adirondacks

Jimmy Grega, of Fort Edward in Washington County, N.Y., poses post-hunt with his hard-earned Adirondack buck nicknamed “The Giant.” The author befriended Grega and the two spent countless hours scouting the mature whitetail. (Photo provided)
The ice crackled like the noise of a small pebble being thrown through a glass window, and my breath floated into the frigid air as I looked over my scope. The deer would be in sight in seconds, and I waited for an opportunity young hunters dream about. Suddenly, he appeared in an opening and paused to check his surroundings. Easing the safety forward, the pressure against my index finger increased ever so slightly before the silence of the cold, calm November morning was shattered.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

