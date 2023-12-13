Steve Carney: Light and noise will kill walleye action on thin ice

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

So far, the early ice-fishing season has featured clear ice and no snow cover. Warm temps have hindered ice making in some areas, but it looks like the clear-ice scenario will really take off now if immediate weather forecasts are correct. Here are some strategies for angling successfully on ice given such clear-ice conditions.