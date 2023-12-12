Maine, Massachusetts weigh Sunday hunting options

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Some states are steadily chipping away at longstanding bans on Sunday hunting, and there’s a push to overturn the laws in Maine and Massachusetts, the final two states with full bans. Maine’s highest court is considering a lawsuit asking whether the state’s 19th century law, which prevents hunting big game animals such as deer, moose and turkeys on Sundays, is necessary. In Massachusetts, where hunters are also lobbying for Sunday hunting rights, there is a renewed effort to change state laws forbidding the practice.