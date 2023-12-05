Michigan Mixed Bag: Consider a donation to Sportsmen Against Hunger

Lake Orion, Mich. — Every year thousands of Michigan hunters make donations to Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger to help feed the less fortunate in state communities.

Deer hunters are asked to consider making a donation to the important cause.

Visit the MSAH website at www.sportsmenagainsthunger.com or call (586) 522-6517 for more information.

B.A.S.S. Examining Forward-Facing Sonar

Birmingham, Ala. — B.A.S.S. officials announced recently that while it will continue allowing the use of forward-facing and live sonar during the 2024 Elite Series season, the organization is creating a committee of representatives from across the company to continuously monitor the use of live sonar, listen to angler feedback and gauge the technology’s effect on competition, fan experience, and bass populations.

As part of the monitoring, the committee will review data gathered internally to evaluate live sonar’s effect throughout the coming season. A review of onboard technology being used by each Elite Series angler will be conducted by tournament staff and the committee at the beginning of the 2024 season. Subsequent surveys of the top 10 following each Elite event will also cover the time spent using live sonar and the positioning of transducers.

That data will be reported to the committee alongside information such as catch rates and tournament weights to paint a more accurate picture of the technology’s significance to competitive bass fishing.

B.A.S.S. has emphasized that the organization is committed to listening to anglers, fans and industry insiders while monitoring and evaluating the use of these tools and studying how they impact both competition and fan experience.

DNR Meetings on Tap in December

Lansing — The Michigan DNR has scheduled several meetings in December. They include:

• Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee – Thursday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. (Contact: Barbara Graves, 517-284-6135).

• Board of Foresters – Thursday, Dec. 21, 9 a.m. (Contact: Brenda Haskill, 989-370-9557).

• Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens Advisory Council – Wednesday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. (Eastern); (Contact: Stacy Welling Haughey, 906-226-1331).

• Michigan Natural Resources Commission – Thursday, Dec. 14, 9:30 a.m. (Contact: NRC@Michigan.gov).

• Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board – Wednesday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. (Contact: Jon Mayes, 517-284-5954).

• Michigan State Parks Advisory Council – Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2 p.m. (Contact: Barbara Graves, 517-284-6135).

• Michigan State Waterways Commission, Friday, Dec. 8, 10:45 a.m. (Contact: Michelle Wieber, 517-285-0747).

• Timber and Forest Products Advisory Council – Friday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. (Contact: Kimberley Korbecki, 517-582-3204).

• Trails Advisory Council – Tuesday, Dec. 12, 1 p.m. (Contact: Anna Centofanti, 517-331-6219).

Prune Your Oaks Now to Avoid Spreading Oak Wilt

Lansing — Leaves are down, temperatures are cooler, and that means it’s prime time for pruning oak trees, which can be infected by the oak wilt fungus if they’re pruned during the high-risk period April 15-July 15.

“Beetles that can carry the disease from tree to tree are not very active now, and the trees are not vulnerable to infection,” said Simeon Wright, forest health specialist with the DNR Forest Resources Division.

Visit MichiganOakWilt.org for a listing of oak wilt-qualified experts.

Learn more about invasive species and diseases at www.Michigan.gov/Invasives.

Hunters are Reminded to Register Their Deer Online

Lansing — Archery deer season runs through Jan. 1.

Muzzleloader season ends Dec. 10 and is followed by a late antlerless season in parts of the Lower Peninsula.

Hunters are reminded to report their deer kill to the DNR within 72 hours. To facilitate the reporting process and ensure a smooth experience, the DNR offers these tips:

Download the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app. The easiest and most convenient way to report a deer harvest is by downloading the official Michigan DNR Hunt Fish mobile app, signing in or creating an account, then entering the harvest report information.

Have your hunting license/kill tag number ready. Before reporting a harvest, make sure to have the hunting license/kill tag number for the tag you physically placed on the deer. Taking a picture of the tag with a smartphone can provide a helpful reference.

Record the confirmation number. After submitting a harvest report, take a moment to wait for the confirmation number to appear, then be sure to write it down or capture a screen shot for your records.

Hunters also have the option to report their harvest online by using a computer or mobile device to access the reporting webpage at Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport.