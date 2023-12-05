Outdoor Observations: Lack of deer hunters seen in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula an eye opener

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I know hunting pressure is down in the Upper Peninsula, but a recent trip through the U.P. was a real eye-opener for its lack of hunter orange. I traveled through the U.P., from Ironwood at the west end to the Mackinac Bridge at the east end on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That holiday weekend used to be one of the busiest weekends of the entire deer season, not just the rifle season. That’s not so any more, at least in the U.P.