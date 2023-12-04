Hunting and fishing guides in Michigan must be licensed by DNR

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law a series of bills that require hunting and fishing guides to be licensed by the Department of Natural Resources to operate in the state. The three bills, which have been on a number of conservation organizations’ wish lists for many years and could only be passed if all three cleared together, include sponsor senators John Cherry, Kevin Daley and Sean McCann. They passed with bipartisan support.