Friday, December 1st, 2023
Friday, December 1st, 2023

Recent report of feral hogs residing in 22 Michigan counties demands some qualifiers

Feral swine, omnivores that will eat almost anything, have been called the “rototillers” of nature for the ways they can decimate native habitats, pasture land and crops. (Photo by USDA APHIS)
Federal officials who deal with invasive swine are not panicking just yet after a recent report suggests “feral hogs were spotted in 26.5% of Michigan counties.” The November report from Captain Experiences, an online platform for guide services, relies on the Early Detection & Distribution Mapping System at the University of Georgia’s Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health to calculate the number of feral hog sightings reported in each state. Jon Amidon, wildlife specialist with USDA wildlife services that responds to wild hog reports in Michigan, told Michigan Outdoor News the Captain Experiences report is “a bit concerning because it makes it seem like there were more feral swine than there are.”
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

