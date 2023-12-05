Kip Adams of the National Deer Association breaks down the science of the whitetail rut

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If hunters better understood the science behind the whitetail rut it just might make them better at pursuing their quarry. In the Nov. 15 edition of the Deer Season 365 podcast presented by the National Deer Association (NDA), Chief Conservation Officer Kip Adams answered hunters’ pressing questions about the deer rut. “Deer in most of the United States are going to rut at the same time,” Adams said.