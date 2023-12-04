Ohio DNR, University of Toledo take on H2Ohio project to help protect Lake Erie

Toledo, Ohio — As part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, the Ohio DNR (ODNR) and the University of Toledo held a groundbreaking ceremony recently for a new project to restore wetland and stream channels. The University of Toledo Center for Alumni and Donor Engagement (CADE) project will improve the flow of water to filter runoff more effectively before it enters the Ottawa River and eventually Lake Erie.

“We’re putting a great deal of focus into protecting our greatest natural resource, Lake Erie,” DeWine said. “Keeping this Great Lake healthy means cleaner drinking water, better recreation, and an opportunity for future generations to enjoy what Lake Erie has to offer.”

Crews will install stream enhancement structures, such as log barriers, to allow the water to pool in floodplains longer before flowing out to the river. Further excavation and repair work to the banks of the channel will also prevent erosion.

“Restoring these stream channels will harness the power of the wetlands’ natural filtration system,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “This project demonstrates the true value of H2Ohio, where we can jump in and take action to keep Lake Erie and its tributaries clean.”

The University of Toledo was awarded an H2Ohio grant of $2,229,188 in 2022 for the project, which will also lower the floodplain elevation and remove invasive vegetation.

“H2Ohio is an important and ambitious initiative, and we are pleased to take an active role by dedicating a part of our campus to wetland restoration,” University of Toledo President Gregory

Postel said. “The CADE Wetlands Restoration Project strengthens our commitment to research that protects and improves water quality in northwest Ohio.”

DeWine created H2Ohio in 2019 as a comprehensive, data-driven approach to combatting algal blooms, enhancing water quality, and improving water infrastructure over the long term. H2Ohio operates in partnership between the Ohio DNR, Ohio Department of Agriculture, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and the Ohio Lake Erie Commission.