H2Ohio incentive program to expand statewide

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Director Brian Baldridge recently announced the statewide expansion of H2Ohio’s incentive program for agriculture producers. The program, led by ODA, provides funding to producers to help offset the financial risk associated with implementing H2Ohio’s proven agricultural best management practices (BMPs) that work to improve Ohio’s water quality.