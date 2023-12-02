Ice is forming rapidly across Minnesota just as the St. Paul ice Fishing Show kicks off on Friday, Dec. 1. Outdoor News Radio host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman offer an ice update plus notes on Spielman’s recent hunting forays and the latest chronic wasting disease tally. Then Danny Thompson joins the program to talk early ice fishing, their booth at the St. Paul Ice Fishing Show, and the Garmin’s Ice Fishing Bundles. Stan Tekiela jumps into the broadcast to share how squirrels remember where they bury their buts (no kidding), then Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show with talk about former DNR Commissioner Bob Herbst and the American Ornithological Society’s plans to rename as many as 80 birds in North America.
Episode 464 – Ice update, CWD update, talking livescoping with Garmin, nature notes with Stan Tekiela, and the great bird naming controversy
