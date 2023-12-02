An Adirondack ice fishing sampler: Here are some lakes to target

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As we roll into the winter season many chilly adventures can be had in the Adirondacks. One of the most popular being ice fishing. There are over 3,000 lakes and ponds contained within the blue line of the Adirondack Park; obviously not all of them are open to ice fishing. Choosing a random lake on a whim seems like a daunting task to undertake if you are unfamiliar with the Adirondacks. From lake trout and landlocked Atlantic salmon, to walleyes, perch and panfish, there is an Adirondack lake to appeal to every angler’s preferred species and skill set.