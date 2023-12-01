Pheasants in the snow: Take advantage of the best rooster hunting conditions you’ll see all season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The first real snow of the season will happen eventually. It’s a dream scenario for pheasant-hunting fanatics. It’s so good that when the forecast calls for at least a few inches of fresh powder to cover the land, you might want to call in sick to work and hit the sloughs. Nothing makes roosters sit tighter than does new snowfall, but that doesn’t meant it’s always easy.