Federal funding for research a good step toward keeping CWD at bay

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Chronic wasting disease is of serious concern for both biologists and sportsmen here in New York and elsewhere. CWD is 100% fatal for deer and the only way discovered so far to mitigate it is to isolate whitetail populations where it is found. As we reported earlier, it was discovered in Pennsylvania's free-ranging white-tailed deer in 2012 and continues to be a threat to deer and elk in the Commonwealth.