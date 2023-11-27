Wisconsin’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

DEC. 2: Whitetails Unlimited Hunters Appreciation Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

DEC. 7: Wisconsin Waterfowl Association Christmas Bash banquet, Rustic Manor Banquet Hall, 3115 Hwy. 83, Hartland. For tickets contact Mike Alaimo, malaimo73@gmail.com or 262 443 4674.

DEC. 9: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin South life member banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

JAN. 6, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited St. Croix Valley Chapter Hunters Night Out, 4:30 p.m., Ready Randy’s R&D Banquets, 1490 131st Street, New Richmond, Bert Penny, 715-441-1122.

JAN. 13, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Northeast Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Van Abel’s, 8108 Hwy. D, Kaukauna, Whitetails Unlimited National Headquarters, 920-743-6777.

JAN. 13, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin West Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., 29 Pines Conference Center, 5872 33rd Avenue, Eau Claire, Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

JAN. 18, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Sturgeon Bay Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stone Harbor Resort, 107 North 1st Ave., Sturgeon Bay, Whitetails Unlimited National Headquarters, 920-743-6777.

JAN. 20, 2024: Fox Valley Trout Unlimited Cabin Fever Day, noon, Bubolz Nature Preserve, 4815 North Lynndale Drive, Appleton, Jerome Herro, 920-815-7818, tickets only available online until Jan. 10..

JAN. 23, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Black Creek/Seymour Chapter banquet, 5:15 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, N3622 Hwy. A, Black Creek, Randy Swille, 920-373-8081.

JAN. 26, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Lake Koshkonong/Rock Valley Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville, Dave Powell, 608-756-3453.

FEB. 3, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin West-Central Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston, WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777.

FEB. 3, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin North Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, 1001 Amber Ave., Stevens Point, WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777.

FEB. 7, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Lower Wisconsin River Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Dorf Haus Supper Club, 8931 Hwy. Y, Sauk City, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

FEB. 10, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Southwest Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., All Star Banquet Hall, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

FEB. 11, 2024: Jig’s Up Ice Fishing Tournament and fundraiser for UW-Eau Claire athletics and recreation departments, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The View on Lake Wissota, sponsored by UW-Eau Claire Recreation Department, Blugold Athletics, Lake Wissota Lion’s Club, Scheel’s and Eau Claire Ford, more than $80,000 in prizes, including a twoyear lease on a Ford F150 to be drawn from all registered entrants, prizes awarded by weight to the top 20 fish and every 10th place thereafter to 480th place, then 481st through 500th place. Each participant may register one fish per ticket; tickets are $25 with no limit on the number of tickets an individual may purchase. Everyone who registers a fish may request two free Blugold football tickets at weigh-in stations. Sheryl Poirier, 715-836-3377.

FEB. 15, 2024: Green Bay Chapter Trout Unlimited 48th annual banquet, 5 p.m., Stadium View Banquet Hall, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, Lee Meyers, 920-362-6997.

FEB. 17, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Clark County Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 302 N. Union Street, Loyal, Roger Zvolena, 715-255-8165.

FEB. 22, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Denmark Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beverly Gardens, 5911 Pine Grove Road, Denmark, James Grasee, 920-863-5539.

FEB. 24, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Watertown Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Turner Hall, 301 South Fourth Street, Watertown, Don Bartz, 920-988-5299.

MARCH 2, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Poy Sippi Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Par 4 Resort, 201 Foxfire Drive, Waupaca, Dave Chase, 920-295-2605.

MARCH 9, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Buck Trail Archers Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Buck Trail Archers, Inc., 32622 Yahnke Road, Burlington, Joe and Julie Wilkinson, 262-325-8528.

MARCH 11, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Barneveld Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hi Point Steakhouse, 6900 Hwy. HHH, Ridgeway, Richard Skaife, 608-334-1849.

MARCH 12, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Howard/Suamico Optimist Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Suites Hotel/Rock Garden, 1951 Bond Street, Green Bay, Alex Peterson, 920-492-9390.

MARCH 16, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Melrose/North Bend Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 439, 303 Washington Street, Melrose, Carl Sommerstad, 608-790-7077.

MARCH 22, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited De Forest/Waunakee Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, 5025 Hwy. V, De Forest, Brian Britten, 608-345-8409.

APRIL 4, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Northern Grant County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Cottosnwood Sports Bar, 4716 Green River Road, Fennimore, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

APRIL 9, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Spencer Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, 1104 South Oak Avenue, Marshfield, Vic Stini, 715-650-8057.

APRIL 9, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Oregon/Northwest Rock County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington Street, Janesville, Marshfield, Allison Rauscher, 608-333-5931.

APRIL 13, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Durand Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Durand Rod & Gun Club, N7312 Hwy. 25 North, Durand, Heather Steele-Pronschinske, 715-672-4702.

APRIL 16, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Manitowoc Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., City Limits Bar & Banquet Hall, 3627 Hwy. CR, Manitowoc, Tanner Brey, 920-323-7593.

APRIL 24, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited South Wayne Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ludlow Mansion, 1417 Mansion Drive, Monroe, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

APRIL 27, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Neillsville Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 6 Boone Blvd., Neillsville,, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

MAY 11, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Bayfield County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Iron River Community Center, 8275 East Mill Street, Iron River, Jim Klobucher, 715-292-4403.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715 386 1217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Delton Sportsmen’s Club: 9602 Barry Lane, Wisconsin Dells. Call Charles Hudzinski,608 393 5300.



Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920 323 4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike, 715 308 5437, or Steve, 715 505 8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920 585 0890, or wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715 573 9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715 347 6211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920 284 6976.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club winter rifle and pistol shoots: Saturday mornings Dec. 9 through April 20, 10 a.m., .22 rifle three-position matches, U.S. military rifle and pistol matches, Twin City Rod and Gun Club, 1834 Fairview Street, Oshkosh. Mike Nigl, 920 527 8595.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608 669 0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262 989 5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715 424 1011.

SHOWS

Arrowhead Home & Builders Show: April 4-7, 2024, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, arrowheadhomeshow.com.

Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show: Dec. 8-10, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Hours are: Friday, 12-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, arrowheadiceshow.com.

Duluth Sport Show: Feb. 15-18, 2024, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Hours are: Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, duluthsportshow.com.

La Crosse Sport Show: Feb. 8-11, 2024, La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse. Hours are: Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, lacrossesportshow.com.

Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic: Feb. 15-18, 2024 (runs in conjunction with the Duluth Sport Show), Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Hours are: Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, duluthsportshow.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Grand Marsh Patfinders Antigue Snowmobile Review: Saturday, Feb. 3, 9 a.m., 2238 Hwy. 13, Adams, Todd Stammen, 608-548-3745.

National Fishing Lure Collectors Club Show: Jan. 19-20, 2024, Sheraton Milwaukee-Brookfield, 375 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to noon, 375 S. Moorland Rd., Brookfield, Christopher Slusar, 262-960-2230.

Wisconsin Traditional Archers Statewide Banquet: Feb. 24, Chula Vista Resort, Wisconsin Dells with keynote speaker Steve Gorr, one of the “old guards” of traditional archery with strong ties to Wisconsin’s archery and bow hunting heritage. Online registration is again available at wistradarchers.com – just click on the banquet tab. The day includes the annual arrow and photo contest, annual meeting, vendors, raffles, shooting clinic by Steve Gorr, string workshop with Joe Howland, a youth workshop, and silent auction.

To donate to the banquet or volunteer to help in any way contact: Teresa Cardinal, 920-292-7013 or mrsredbirdarcher@gmail.com, or Tim Cardinal, 920-517-4302 or redbirdarcher@yahoo.com.

MEETINGS

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. Call Korey Wagner, 402 657 2775.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715 223 4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608 415 0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608 313 0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920 632 4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920 344 5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to public. Call Lyle Peshkar for more info, 920 452 9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414 771 0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920 680 0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. For info, call Dave, 262 620 8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. For more info, call Bill, 920 921 4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920 684 9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262 679 9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. For more info, call Roger, 920 323 4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414 213 8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of the month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414 350 1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920 5171039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. For more info, call Jeff Rautio, 715 340 5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info, call Ralph Vannulde, 920 570 3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For more info, call 608 421 2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: Call Annmarie Kotuku 608 266 2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For more info, call Chris Gasser, 920 994 9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For more info, call Tom Rysticken, 920 793 2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt, 920 766 0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info, call Jay Zahn, 920 866 9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info, call Gary Kurtz, 414 899 7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. For more info, call Betty Brochert, 920 688 3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info, call Richard Feustel, 920 948 2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info, call Bob LeRoy, 414 688 4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info, Call Sarah, 262 968 3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month September through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl A Vard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. For more info, call Gerald King, 608 513 8573.