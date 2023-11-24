New York Outdoor News contributing writer Todd Mead talks about his recent whitetail hunting trip in Iowa and what his plans are for the remainder of the season in New York’s Adirondacks. Todd shares his thoughts on finding mature bucks – from the Midwest to the big woods of the Northeast – what he looks for when scouting before and during the season, and how much time he’s willing to spend hunting one particular spot.
Episode 34 — Catching up with Todd Mead
