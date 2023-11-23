CWD-positive test results jump from three to 20 in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR released new sampling test results on Wednesday, Nov. 22, for chronic wasting disease in white-tailed deer. The number of confirmed 2023 CWD-positive samples jumped from three to 20 in one day.