Dave Genz: Leader of the ice fishing revolution

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Certain people have skills that set them apart from others and also the charisma that makes people want to be around them. As an outdoor writer, I have been fortunate to interview some of the best of the best in both the hunting and fishing world. One of them is Dave Genz, often known as The Godfather of Ice Fishing for his revolutionary ice fishing ideas that helped bring ice fishing out of the Ice Age.