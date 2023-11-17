Logging your outdoor adventures is worth the effort

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When I was an editor at Field & Stream Magazine, I would often travel on assignment to somewhat exotic fishing and hunting destinations. At the end of each day afield or on the water I would retreat to my tent, cabin or wherever else I was lodging and write down copious notes of the day’s activities. From those notes I could later write articles that captured the details of the trip. Furthermore, from time to time I would later read those notes, allowing me the joy of reliving those special experiences. Unfortunately, I didn’t take the same notes for my much more plentiful local outings. Oh, how I wish I did!